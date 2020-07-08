Man saves baby eagle from drowning in lake, video of rescue operation goes viral

Bacon and his family initially mistook the bird for a “carpet” flowing in the water. Bacon and his family initially mistook the bird for a “carpet” flowing in the water.

When Brett Bacon planned a weekend getaway with his family, little did he know that he would end up rescuing an eagle. The incident occurred when Bacon along with his partner and child were out boating near their cabin in Invermere, British Columbia. Suddenly, Bacon spotted an eagle trying to stay afloat in the middle of the lake.

He later posted a video of the rescue along with a caption that read, “Happy 4th of July 🦅 Saved a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of the lake, had to prove to my son I’m cool.”

According to a CTV news report, Bacon initially mistook the bird for a “carpet” flowing in the water. However, on taking a closer look, he realised that it was a bird. “It’s not weird to see eagles and osprey go into the water to catch fish and then pop back up, but this thing was soaking wet and barely above the water,” Bacon told the news website.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions online, with netizens lauding the family for the rescue. “God bless you. It takes a very brave man to grab and save an eagle,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

