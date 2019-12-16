Man who touched reporter inappropriately on live television arrested

Thomas Calloway smacked the reporter on her lower back during lve coverage, leaving her momentarily speechless. Thomas Calloway smacked the reporter on her lower back during lve coverage, leaving her momentarily speechless.

A runner, who inappropriately touched a woman reporter covering a race in Georgia, has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway, a 43-year-old, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery. Alex Bozarjian, a reporter at the US television station WSAV, was covering the Savannah Bridge Run when Callaway sexually harassed her.

Bozarjian, later took to Twitter to call the man out for his indecent behaviour, and wrote: “To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,”. She also posted footage of the live telecast along with her post.

Bozarjian’s tweet and the footage went viral, which prompted outrage. Callaway was soon identified after netizens came together to find his identity based on his race bib number. The reporter’s channel also criticised the man’s actions.

“The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable,” the Savannah television station said in a statement Friday evening. “No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.”

After being identified, Callaway admitted to his actions and apologised on-air. In an Inside Edition interview, he said that it was a misjudgement “in character and decision making”. Speaking about Bozarjian’s viral tweet, Callaway said that he agreed with her statement and will try to “do better”.

Callaway said he didn’t intend to slap the reporter on the rear. He said he was raising his arm trying to pat her on the back or the shoulder and didn’t realize until seeing the video that he had touched her buttocks.

Responding to Callaway’s arrest, Bozarjian released a statement in which she said she was happy that authorities were taking the matter seriously. She also said she would appear as a witness if the case goes to trial.

Sexual battery is a misdemeanour in Georgia, punishable by up to a year in jail. State law defines the crime as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person.”

With inputs from AP

