Man who could not read or write till the age of 18 to become Cambridge professor

Jason Arday who was unable to read or write till the age of 18 is set to become the youngest black professor ever appointed at Cambridge University. As per The Guardian, Arday was diagnosed with global development delay and autistic spectrum disorder at the age of three. His family was told that he would require life-long support. However, the 37-year-old defied all odds as he now prepares to assume his professorship on March 6.

Arday aims to improve the representation of ethnic minorities in higher education. “My work focuses primarily on how we can open doors to more people from disadvantaged backgrounds and truly democratise higher education,” he told the BBC.

Arday could not speak until the age of 11, but with the help of Sandro Sandri who acted as his mentor, college tutor, and friend, he started to read and write in his late teens. He earned a degree in Physical Education and Education Studies from the University of Surrey and went on to become a PE teacher. Further, he pursued two master’s degrees and a PhD in educational studies.

In 2018, he published his first paper and earned a senior lectureship at Roehampton University. Later, Arday became the associate professor of sociology at Durham University. In 2021, he became one of the youngest professors in the UK as he assumed the role of a professor of sociology of education at the University of Glasgow’s School of Education.

In conversation with The Guardian, Arday revealed that 10 years ago he wrote a list of personal goals on his mother’s bedroom wall when he was pursuing a PhD. The third goal on his list read, “One day I will work at Oxford or Cambridge.” Recalling that moment, the newly appointed professor said, ” As optimistic as I am, there’s just no way I could have thought that would have happened”. He also asserted the value of willpower and remarked, “I knew I didn’t necessarily have huge amounts of talent, but I knew how badly I wanted it and I knew how hard I wanted to work.”