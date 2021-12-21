‘He’s my hero’: Man who chased down purse thief honored

While most people might freeze or choose to stay away when suddenly witnessing a robbery, a young man in Ohio plunged into action to catch the thief. Now, the local police force recognised the ‘hero’ for helping the 87-year-old woman, who was robbed.

Earlier this month when the octogenarian identified as Pat Goins was shopping at a Kroger grocery store, a man snatched her purse in the checkout line. As she cried for help, a good Samaritan, 27-year-old Deshawn Pressley quickly chased the offender and tackled him in the parking lot of the store.

CCTV footage showed Pressley quickly catching up the robber and knocking him on the ground to retrieve the senior woman’s purse. According to Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Pressley “wrestled with the suspect” identified as Derek Vaughn, 58, until law enforcement arrived.

Watch the intense moment here:

Sherriff’s office reported that Vaughn was charged with robbery, a third degree felony, and theft, a fifth degree felony due to the elderly woman’s age. The police chief not only praised Pressley for his prompt action in helping the woman as well as catching the suspect, they also presented him with a Citizen’s Award.

For the ceremony Pressley was reunited with Goins and the sweet bond between the senior woman and the young man moved many online. “I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins told WXIS, “because he’s my hero.” Saying that they would continue with sweet friendship, Goins said they have got a dinner date planned.

Pressley told Fox News after the ceremony that he was with his 1-year-old daughter when he struck up a conversation with Goins moments before the attempted robbery. When the two went into separate checkout lines, Pressley said the suspect attempted steal the purse.

“I heard her screaming and yelling … it was the yell that I need help,” Pressley said. “And I just turned around and did what I needed to do as a citizen.” Pressley also said that his grandma, who raised him after his mother died, had instilled in him the values to help others.

People on social media praised the young man for his prompt actions and helping the senior woman.

