‘Nice shorts’: Man left red-faced after colleague notices his mismatched attire during online meeting

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens relating to the hilarious situation.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted office and business meetings to shift online, it comes with its own disadvantages and dressing up for video calls is surely one of them.

In an undated video, which has now gone viral on social media, a man is seen apologising after his kid barges into his room during an office meeting. When he gets up to lock the door to avoid more interruptions, one of his colleagues is seen shouting out “nice shorts”. While the man is seen wearing a suit on top, he teamed it up with shorts rather than trousers.

Interestingly, his colleague also gets up to show that he too is wearing shorts instead of pants.

Watch the video here:

