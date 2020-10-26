Man walks into store in underwear and mask to protest ban on sale of non-essential items

The video of the incident which is now making rounds on the internet shows Noden entering the supermarket wearing boxer shorts and facemask. (Picture credit: Mark Ward/Facebook)

A man attempted to enter a supermarket wearing just his underwear and mask to protest against the ban on the sale of non-essential items in Wales.

38-year-old Chris Noden was reportedly stopped by the security staff from entering a supermarket in Newport as he tried to enter the store wearing nothing but boxer shorts and a mask.

The publicity stunt came in after the local government banned supermarkets from selling ‘non-essential’ items such as clothing and books. The ban is part of the region’s 17-day ‘firebreak’ lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A video of the incident shows Noden entering the supermarket in his boxer shorts and mask.

The person filming the encounter can be heard telling the security staff,”Clothes are non-essential, let him in”.

The restrictions have led to several supermarkets in the country preventing people from buying items including children’s clothes, bedding and kettles.

The norms have received severe backlash and according to a Guardian report, about 64,000 people have signed a petition calling for the ban to be reversed.

