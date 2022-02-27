‘Hellish 20-hour journey’: Man walks from Ukraine’s Lviv to Poland

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people are desperately fleeing the country. The story of a man’s 20-hour journey on foot from Lviv in Ukraine to Poland has melted hearts online. The man, Manny Marotta from Pittsburgh, shared his experience in a long thread on Twitter handle Ukraine Conflict Live 2022, describing the plight of toddlers as well as scenes of Ukrainian soldiers asking men to fight.

“Long story short: I just walked to Poland. It was a hellish 20-hour journey undertaken in the middle of winter with thousands of refugees. I saw some terrible things,” tweeted Ukraine Conflict Live 2022.

The Twitter handle shared photographs of a long stretch of stranded vehicles. “Vehicles were backed up for 25 kilometres, many out of gas. Several were abandoned as their occupants fled west on foot as fast as possible,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers persuaded men between the age of 18 to 60 to join the Army. “In one place, a commissar was shouting “say goodbye to your daughters, mothers, and girlfriends; you must turn back and fight the Russian invader!” read the thread.

“We made friends with a 24-year-old named Max who was pulled out of the caravan as he talked with us. I had time to get his number before his conscription and he left with a grin of utter disbelief. I will never forget that face,” read the tweet.

Heart-wrenching moments were witnessed by the man who set on his journey to Poland. A woman was screaming at the Army to let her husband go, but got slapped and her husband was taken away. Toddlers, old women were also among the people who travelled to Poland on foot.

The Independent report cited the PA news agency quoting Marotta as saying that he had been in Ukraine for a week and a half. He was working as an independent journalist amid the invasion. After speculations went rife over the possibilities of a Russian bombing, he decided to flee Lviv. He reached Poland on February 25.