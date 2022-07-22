scorecardresearch
Man viral after going on vacation with wife’s meme-face pillow as she couldn’t join him

Raymond and Joanne Fortunado had long planned a holiday in Palawan, the Philippines. However, her work commitments stopped her from going on the trip.

The man's creative way to include his wife won hearts online.

A Filipino man is being hailed as the “husband of the year” after he got creative when his wife could not join him on a vacation. Keeping his promise to take his wife wherever he goes, he took with him a pillow with her face! Now, the photos and videos of the “romantic” holiday have left netizens laughing out loud.

Raymond and Joanne Fortunado had long planned to spend some time together at Coron in Palawan, the Philippines.

However, at the last moment, Joanne, who works as a freelance model, had to cancel her plans, according to the news portal Kami. Raymond, however, went ahead with the trip and was determined to bring his wife one way or another in the form of a meme-face pillow of hers.

Documenting his journey, somewhat melancholic at the start, he posted a small video of the pillow with his wife’s face on a conveyor belt. “You made me cry there! I lost my sadness [now]… thank you for following me,” he wrote on Facebook, as translated by Next Shark.

He then took numerous photos, to make it memorable not just for him but also for his spouse, while making sure she was safe, well fed and even had some fun. Photos posted by Raymond showed the pair enjoying the view from the window seat and even getting the pillow’s temperature checked, adhering to Covid protocols.

In other photos, snapped in the midst of nature, the love birds were seen enjoying the breathtaking island view on a kayak and even sharing a beer later. He ensured she was with him even in adventures–not in just sightseeing–as he captured the pillow wearing snorkelling gear. He also shared underwater images of them snorkelling together.

From eating a sumptuous meal or enjoying the morning coffee together, he somehow even managed some locals to pose holding the pillows.

As the images went viral in his home country, he explained how the idea came about in an interview with Inquirer. “I thought of [the idea] because I’m used to being with my wife, and we’re very clingy with each other,” Raymond said.

He admitted that the start to his journey was not that smooth as he did have an argument with Joanne before leaving for the trip. However, given the hilarious photos, she could not have stayed miffed for long. In fact, she later came to the airport to receive him and even posed with the pillow.

Interestingly, while Joanne’s pillow kept her husband company during their holiday, his meme-face pillow was with her at home.

