Man uses really long money receipt to replace broken blind, tweet goes viral

After bulk shopping do you often wonder what to do with lengthy money recipients? Well, a Twitter user has given the world a use for those mile-long bills — window blinds! Yes, Ohio man recently found one of his window blinds broken, so he turned his otherwise useless money receipts into something useful. Now, a photo of his innovative idea is going viral with over 2.3 lakh likes.
“One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS”, Nolan tweeted with a photo of his room’s window with the long trail of receipt.
One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R
— andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018
With nearly 1,000 replies to his tweet, it is evident that people are enjoying it and many thanked him for showing them a way to make those receipts productive rather than throwing them in thrash.
Not anticipating his tweet to go viral, he told Fox 8 Cleveland News that all of the reaction to his tweet is “definitely strange” and a little “shocking,” too.