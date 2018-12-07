Toggle Menu
Man uses really long money receipt to replace broken blind, tweet goes viral

Do you throw away the long train of money-receipts after shopping? Here's one good way to turn it into something productive.

Many users online found the hack very useful and said would surely try it. (Source: @andrewnolan2, designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

After bulk shopping do you often wonder what to do with lengthy money recipients? Well, a Twitter user has given the world a use for those mile-long bills — window blinds! Yes, Ohio man recently found one of his window blinds broken, so he turned his otherwise useless money receipts into something useful. Now, a photo of his innovative idea is going viral with over 2.3 lakh likes.

“One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS”, Nolan tweeted with a photo of his room’s window with the long trail of receipt.

With nearly 1,000 replies to his tweet, it is evident that people are enjoying it and many thanked him for showing them a way to make those receipts productive rather than throwing them in thrash.

Not anticipating his tweet to go viral, he told Fox 8 Cleveland News that all of the reaction to his tweet is “definitely strange” and a little “shocking,” too.

