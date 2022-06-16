Watch: Man uses forklift to stop robber from stealing family car in Australia

In some dramatic turn of events, an Australian man resorted to some crazy plans to stop his car from being robbed by using a forklift. Now, a video of the intense moment has got everyone talking online.

When Brendan Mills and his family returned to their home in Logan, west of Brisbane, they were startled to see a young woman inside their parked car. When the man confronted the thief, she refused to come out of the Red Polo and was getting ready to drive it away.

However, Mills promptly foiled her plans and used a forklift to hoist the vehicle nearly two metre in the air, with the offender still inside. “The woman failed to open the car door and remained inside the vehicle till the police arrived,” The Independent reported.

The 24-year-old woman, who has not been identified by the Queensland Police, had allegedly broken into the house around 5.20 pm, showered inside and changed into a pair of the family’s clothes.

“The car was slowly lowered and the police arrested the 24-year-old woman without incident. She was subsequently charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle,” the police wrote on their website.

“It all unfolded in front of us so fast,” Mills told the local breakfast show, Sunrise. “I asked them many times get out of the car: ‘We’re home, you’re busted. Get out the car, you know it’s over’,” he said. However, when the person denied it, he devised the plan involving the forklift as he works with cars.

Saying that as everything happened too quickly in presence of his family he couldn’t do anything silly. And seeing the “forklift sitting there” he wondered, “why not?”

The police, however, recommended people not to “engage in methods of disrupting criminal activity which may involve risk of personal harm or further legal recourse”.