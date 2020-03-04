Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Viral Video: Man uses fishing rod to steal jewellery from luxury store in Australia

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2020 5:49:02 pm
Versace necklace, man steals Versace necklace with fishing rod, theft, twitter reactions, Viewed over 19,000 times, the video has created quite a buzz on social media.

Security footage of a man using a fishing rod to steal jewellery from a luxury store in Australia has  gone viral on social media.

The video, which was shared by the Australian police department, features the suspect in a blue and grey attire outside the store window of Versace, an Italian luxury fashion company.

The police initially tweeted screen grab images of the suspect before sharing a clipped video of the crime.

“Do you recognise this man? We believe he used a fishing rod to commit a burglary on a high-end fashion store in Melbourne,” read the first tweet.

In the next tweet, Victoria Police shared the footage. “Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2 am,” they tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 19,000 times, the video has created quite a buzz on social media. “You’re claiming this was a burglary when it is clearly a heist,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

