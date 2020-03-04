Viral Video: Man uses fishing rod to steal jewellery from luxury store in Australia

Viewed over 19,000 times, the video has created quite a buzz on social media. Viewed over 19,000 times, the video has created quite a buzz on social media.

Security footage of a man using a fishing rod to steal jewellery from a luxury store in Australia has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was shared by the Australian police department, features the suspect in a blue and grey attire outside the store window of Versace, an Italian luxury fashion company.

The police initially tweeted screen grab images of the suspect before sharing a clipped video of the crime.

“Do you recognise this man? We believe he used a fishing rod to commit a burglary on a high-end fashion store in Melbourne,” read the first tweet.

In the next tweet, Victoria Police shared the footage. “Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2 am,” they tweeted.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020

Viewed over 19,000 times, the video has created quite a buzz on social media. “You’re claiming this was a burglary when it is clearly a heist,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

let him keep it https://t.co/yw761V5e6x — Verneri Kontto (@vervalkon) March 4, 2020

This is the sort of innovation this country needs. https://t.co/VV7ekSENlF — Stav Niko (@WestSydneySport) March 3, 2020

Let the king wear his necklace , he earned it — ButteredCrumpet for Bernie ✊ (@stovern169) March 3, 2020

you’re claiming this was a burglary when it is clearly a heist — George Pollard (@porges) March 3, 2020

He’s legally allowed to keep it — jack (@imveryonline) March 4, 2020

Legend, leave him alone. — Odo Toilette (@2_thotty) March 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd