Watch: Man uses customised face mask to deceive people, gets mixed reactions online

Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The clip features a man wearing a customised mask with the lower half of his face and a pulled-down disposable mask printed on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 8:57:17 pm
covid, covid 19, covid 19 masks, WHO, WHO mask policy, people wearing masks, man's mask prank, mask twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsWhile it is unclear what the man in the video wanted to convey, the viral clip has amused many. (Source: @bria_tortilla/Twitter)

Post the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organisation issued several guidelines, such as social distancing, using sanitisers, washing hands and covering the face with a mask to prevent the spread of the virus. However, there have been several incidents where people have refused to wear masks and even claimed that the virus does not exist.

Amid the chaos, a video of a man wearing a customised mask has prompted mixed reactions online. The clip, which was originally shared on TikTok by user @Brianhetheman, features a man wearing a mask with the lower half of his face and a pulled-down disposable mask printed on it.

“So last night I posted my mask video. And it was 3.7 million views before it was taken down. I reposted it anyway,” the man says in the video.

Watch the video here:

While it is unclear what the man in the video wanted to convey, the viral clip, which has been viewed over one million times, has brought in mixed reactions online. While many were amused, others were not so pleased.

