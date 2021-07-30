Taimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: A Bollywood-style chase in London that has Twitter hooked

Updated: July 30, 2021 11:11:21 pm
It’s not everyday that a kind stranger comes looking for you if you lose something valuable. But for one Rahul in London, things had a Bollywood-style ending after he lost his wallet with all his credit cards.
Ghazi Taimoor, a Good Samaritan from Lahore who lives in the city, came across the wallet – his discovery leading to a heartwarming hunt to trace its owner and a filmy thread of the adventure now winning the internet.
Taimoor, from London’s Shoreditch neighbourhood, found the brown wallet on the street. He shared a picture on Twitter, announcing his hunt for its owner and promising to keep the netizens informed.
“Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN.”
Taimoor started his hunt by trying to find Rahul on various social media platforms, but it was a dead end. “No Rahul R****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private individual with no social media. Common Rahul, could do better than that,” he wrote jokingly.
Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street.
Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN.
Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
A Google image search suggest all Rahul R******* live in Gujrat, India. Don’t think it’s them. Need suggestions!
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
He then went on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, to try out his luck and came across three profiles, of which one worked in London. But the account was locked and the kind man couldn’t reach out to him.
While ordinary folks might have given up at this point, Taimoor being Taimoor didn’t stop there. Undeterred, he tried to look for Rahul’s office address next!
LinkedIn says Rahul works for a UK Food and Beverage company. Has to be him! I’m going to call their head office now. Google Maps searching their Head Office.
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
This time, Google Maps failed in throwing up Rahul’s office address. Will Taimoor give up now? No way. He stumbled on something useful. “Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch.”
This is where things got really interesting. In his Twitter posts now, a delighted Taimoor was now using Bollywood references, starting with, you guessed it, the industry’s most popular Rahul: Shah Rukh Khan.
Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
“‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now,” the man posted. “Thought as I’m walking towards Rahul: Does he know the universe has conspired us to meet? Will he accept this gesture of friendship?”
Thought as I’m walking towards Rahul: Does he know the universe has conspired us to meet? Will he accept this gesture of friendship? Is Rahul a feminist?
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
But this Anjali needed some coffee before pursuing his mission further, leaving the glued Twitterati guessing what comes next.
“Rahul main aa gayaaaaa. Buzzed on the main door. Babu ji let me in,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the office building before heading inside to find Rahul.
I’m outside the Head office now! Almost there guys. Rahul main aa gayaaaaa. Buzzed on the main door. Babu ji let me in. pic.twitter.com/9GVomNLqUA
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
Hallelujah. The effort paid off, the hunt ending with Rahul in tears upon meeting the good Samaritan. “We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes,” he tweeted, sharing an image of the brown wallet’s owner.
Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB
— Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021
The live-tweeted hunt garnered significant interest and attention, amassing over 6,000 likes. The hooked Twitterati applauded him for his narration, peppered with apt Bollywood references.
While some joined the conversation adding their own filmy inputs to the chase, others called it “the best thread of the year”.
Of course, a lot of people ended up thanking Taimoor for going out of his way to return the wallet to Rahul.
Such a happy thread https://t.co/EJBsDo1XKc
— Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) July 30, 2021
Returning it to HSBC would have been like Hollywood, but we desis are Bollywood fans.👌 Good job. https://t.co/4x2oySS22O
— SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) July 30, 2021
You are unbelievably amazing guy 😊🙏 https://t.co/48gU6a2LQw
— Abhay (@Resistance_ohm) July 30, 2021
the THREAD was really beautiful! 🥺
Just saying you could have used his card and he might have contacted you back 🤭😂 https://t.co/T3UsVkYwyd
— Krishna Bajaj KB ✈️ (@krishnabajajkb) July 30, 2021
This is even better than that Kabie Khushi Kabie Gham scene where @iHrithik was searching for @iamsrk! https://t.co/M6vhukZ4f7
— Anamika (@AKumariLife) July 30, 2021
LMAOOOO I lOVE THIS! 😭😂 https://t.co/WJYbZURPqr
— Ami_Afner_sasi🇧🇩 (@amizaninaaa) July 29, 2021
Hrithik used https://t.co/ODwgi2RdLv 20 years back to locate Rahul R in London. You should’ve done the same. pic.twitter.com/1Dv9xBSZ9N
— Abhishek (@abdb4256) July 30, 2021
Karan Johar taking notes to write his next script 😋
— Suchi SA (@suchi_a) July 30, 2021
I honestly, truly thought you’d pull out a Rahul Raichand twist in the end. pic.twitter.com/ZsFdw55Rdw
— Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) July 30, 2021
while handing over his wallet did u told him ” ja rahul jeh leh apni jindaagi”😄😄
— Nہb|£ oF dA 0uTl@w$ (@notorious_khan) July 29, 2021
Can we get his full name now? Or should we keep thinking its Rahul Raichand? pic.twitter.com/MmaiBqiAjX
— Mehwish Batool (@Mehwish_Bat00l) July 29, 2021
Too good…. “Apne rahul ko dil se chaha aur Saari qainaat ne aapko, milane ki saazish kari” 👏👏
— Kanishk Negi (@KanishkNegi) July 30, 2021
Hahahaha 👏👏👏👏
When you’ll release next season ? 😂
— MATCH DEKHAO! (@imhassanahmed) July 30, 2021
Omg Rahul. Am sitting in effing Maldives ignoring the sodding sights and reading this. Wish I was in Shoreditch. Ok maybe not.
— Rabia Khan (@zacharysquest) July 30, 2021
Salute. Wonderful and socially responsible effort. Made my day 😀😀😎😎. Lots of prayers for you Taimoor..
— RafAli1214 (@RafAli1214) July 30, 2021
You have left the story in suspense with an open question – has Rahul blocked his card or not ? I think I have to wait for the second part of this series for this answer where you could tell us the story from Rahul’s point of view 😉
— Anshul Gupta (@iAnshulG) July 30, 2021
You seem to be a good person ! Taking so much of pains is rare to see or hear now a days
— shikha mathur (@shikham34271119) July 30, 2021
