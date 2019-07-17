A bad hair day: Man caught trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig, leaves netizens in splits

Toggle Menu
The unusual smuggling plan led to epic fail and started a laughing riot online.

With technological advancements in policing, traffickers have also come up with innovative ways to hoodwink law enforcement authorities. Recently, a Colombian man tried to deceive cops and smuggle cocaine in an innovative way — hiding it under a wig! The tried to smuggle half a kilo of cocaine into Spain concealed under his wig but failed to pull off his trick and was eventually arrested at Barcelona airport.

The nervousness was palpable in the middle-aged man as he was about to take a departing a flight from Bogota on June 18. But more than his nervousness, it was his disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat that garnered all the attention.

And when the security forces removed his wig, they found a packet containing 503 g of cocaine glued to his head, The Guardian reported.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” said the police statement alongside two mugshots of the man.

The bizarre way to smuggle drugs started a laughing riot online:

However, this isn’t the first time someone has tried to smuggle cocaine beneath a wig. In 2014, two Portuguese women were arrested in Madrid after sewing nearly three pounds of cocaine into their wigs.

