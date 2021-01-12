UK man tries to send samosa into space, package crashes in France

An English restaurateur’s attempt to send a samosa into space failed and the package instead crashed in a location in France. Now, a video summing up the entire experience is getting laughs online.

Niraj Gadher, who owns Indian fast-food restaurant Chai Walla in Bath, decided he wanted to send a samosa and a wrap into space.

“I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh,” he told Somerset Live.

So he took the snacks, put them in a box, and then attached it to a weather balloon that had a GoPro camera and a GPS tracker.

After multiple failed attempts, Gadher, with the help of some friends, released the package tied to a helium balloon. The video captured the box travelling up over the Bath skyline and into the sky. However, the GPS malfunctioned.

But a day later it began working again, and Gadher discovered that it had landed in a forest in Caix, France. He and his friends began to message people in the area over Instagram to see if anyone would be willing to hunt down the box.

An Instagram user finally responded to his message and tried to retrieve the package on behalf of Gadher despite not living anywhere in the area.

Talking to La Voix du Nord, Alex Mathon said, I was quite surprised when I received this message on Instagram. I didn’t understand why he contacted me, because it’s still an hour from my house.” Later he remembered that he had gone to Caix in September for a concert.

Finally, a few days later he agreed to go to the GPS location. After driving over for an hour, Mathon discovered the remains of the balloon in the middle of a field, with a GoPro in it. However, the box with the food items was missing.

“It was a bit like a treasure hunt, I thought it was crazy! We usually see this kind of story in the United States. Well, this is in a lost field in Picardy,” Mathon told France3.

The entire endeavour made headlines across the world. Gadher said he was happy that his food made it to new heights and promised to be more organised in future.