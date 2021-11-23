Man stops his car in front of vehicle to save unconscious driver behind wheel

In a daring incident, a good Samaritan in the Netherlands risked his own life to save a woman who had fallen unconscious behind the wheel. The quick-thinking action of the man, who used his own car to stop the runaway vehicle on a busy highway, has earned him plaudits online.

In a video caught on the dash cam of one of the rescuers, a man is seen driving to the front of the moving car, which had the unwell driver, and using his vehicle to bring the car to a halt.

Henry Temmermans from Nunspeet was driving on the A28 highway near Harderwijk when he spotted another car swerving off the road and onto the grass, moving forward out of control.

As the car eventually moves along and reaches the main road, he intervenes abruptly, stopping in front of it to arrest its movement. Temmermans’ action not only brought the out-of-control vehicle to a stop, it potentially averted what could have been a fatal ending for the sick driver or for others on the freeway.

He is then seen rushing out of his car to check up on the woman who had fainted, alerting first responders to shift her to a hospital.

“The car was swinging. I saw that in the corner of my eye,” he recalled in an interview with local media RTV Nunspeet. He told the TV channel that at first he thought the person drove across the grass after missing an exit, but he realised something was wrong when the car kept teetering along.

“I could see from my window that the car was uncontrollable because the woman was leaning over the wheel,” he said, adding that he was concerned. Unmindful of his own safety, he accelerated a bit to get ahead of her car and attempted to stop it, he told the local media. “Luckily it wasn’t a big blow.”

According to La’Venir, the woman gained consciousness after a few minutes, but was hurt. With five broken ribs, she was rushed to a nearby hospital on an ambulance. “The lady’s daughter and husband contacted me. They were very grateful,” Temmermans told the news outlet.

Although he has been hailed as a hero, he told Omroep Gelderland, “I don’t see myself like that. I did what I had to do. You are obliged to help people in need. I did what I had to do.”

Speaking to De Stentor, Temmermans said he reached out to the injured woman after he got her contact details from the police. Along with his wife, he visited her later and said the woman was in pain, but recovering well and was grateful to him.