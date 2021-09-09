Watch: Cute dog’s paragliding journey over French slopes goes viral

While not everyone may be brave enough to try out adventure sports like paragliding, a dog is winning the internet as he enjoys the thrill with his owner.

In a video going viral, a big, fluffy samoyed is seen gliding through the air, soaking in every bit of the unusual experience with its owner. With a harness attached around its body, the dog was seen riding below the man, who filmed their journey while patting him time-to-time to check up on him.

ALSO WATCH | Russian service dogs undergo parachute training, videos stun netizens

Flying over the picturesque Col du Granon, a famous mountain pass in France, adventure film director Shams took a flight with his dog Ouka recently. A video of adventurous duo put together with the music of Limahl’s ‘Never Ending Story’ has left netizens delighted online.

Watch the video here:

In a video posted on Instagram of the rescue dog, it was explained how they prepared for their flight together. After training of just one month, the ride marked beginning of many more paragliding trips.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTfJ-VsIRjv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing some pictures on his own profile, the owner said his life changed for the better when he adopted the 3-year-old canine in late June. “I am trying my best to give Ouka his best life, and he is helping me a lot to make me smile again. Thanks buddy!” he wrote online.

“Let’s go fly around the world now!” the paragliding enthusiast added, saying he is getting a customised harness made for his pet for all their future adventures.

Based on the dog’s profile, he is not just into paragliding but many other adventure sports. From regular hiking to kayaking, the duo keep exploring nature to have a great time together with other friends and family.