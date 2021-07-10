Man takes dog battling cancer on final trek pushing him on a wheelbarrow, photos go viral

Monty, the dog fighting cancer, made it to the top of Pen Y Fan, with help from his owner.

Dogs are often dubbed as man’s best friend. So, when the time came to say goodbye to one furry friend, a man took his pet dog for one final trip up a Welsh mountain. Now, images of the dog’s final adventure on a wheelbarrow are going viral, leaving people teary-eyed online.

The 10-year-old Labradoodle named Monty enjoyed exploring hills and going on walks all over the country. As his health was declining after a battle with leukaemia for more than a year, his owner Carlos Fresco decided to carry him to the top of Pen y Fan one last time, a place they had visited many times over the years, Daily Mail reported.

“We have climbed all over the country and Monty has summited the three peaks and was always up for adventure,” Fresco, told The Brecon and Radnor Express. “He loved hill walks and we improvised and took him on trips around your wonderful beacons. Although he was weak he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well-wishers,” the 57-year-old man added.

During their special hike, with Fresco pushing Monty on a wheelbarrow along with his favourite plushie, many strangers stopped by to pamper the dog, and his owner said he loved every bit of the attention. Although they couldn’t stop swooning over Monty, the sad reality of their trip left many sad.

“That dog loved nothing more than interacting with other people,” he told BBC News. “He loved attention — if you stopped, he’d put a paw on you, or rest his chin on your thigh, looking at you as if to say ‘stroke me again’,” he said.

Fresco said he knew Monty’s condition was declining fast and even though he looked “fine from the outside but the cancer meant he wasn’t getting enough oxygen to his muscles”, making it very difficult for him to move. Sadly, the dog’s health declined further after their trip and he soon passed away.

Photos showed the canine looking over the valley from his special vehicle, soaking in everything one last time. Other images showed Fresco carrying the dog on a backpack, making sure he got to enjoy the view.

“That little guy touched so many lives,” Fresco was quoted by Metro. “Made everyone he came into contact with a smile and just take a moment to reflect how sometimes life’s not that bad,” he added.

“Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you and offer comfort when things haven’t gone well,” he said.

As the images went viral, many thanked Fresco for making sure his final days were blissful and doing things he loved the most.