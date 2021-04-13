Man takes 30 days to plan proposal, pops question with five different rings

When it comes to marriage proposals, people often come up with innovative ways to pop the question. However, a man in Atlanta, US, seems to have surpassed all proposals when he decided to propose with five different ring options for his girlfriend to choose from.

William Hunn, who goes by the name @ichillwillfixit on Instagram, went viral for the extravagant proposal, which he planned for over 30 days. In a series of posts shared by his fiancée, Hunn is seen carrying a ring around with him and following his girlfriend, without letting her know of it.

“I had no idea @ichillwillfixit was following me around for a month with one of the rings he proposed to me with. It ended up being the one I chose. He took a lot of risks flashing this behind my back but he managed to pull it off. The fact that he took a month to make this video was so thoughtful and creative. Thank you fiancé,” wrote Brittney Miller, while sharing the clip on her Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

In an earlier post, Miller had shared pictures of the proposal along with pictures of the five rings she had to choose from. “I SAID YES!!!! 💍 He proposed with not just one…. but FIVE rings 🥰 I had options. @ichillwillfixit went above and beyond to make this day one that we’ll never forget. William, you are truly a blessing. You’re my best friend, fiancé, soon to be husband and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ The Hunn’s coming soon,” read Miller’s post.

Interestingly, the groom-to-be was carrying a diamond tester to ensure the rings were real, The People reported. Hunn’s romantic gesture not only won the heart of his fiancée, also of people online, who were quite impressed with his proposal plan.

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with over 35,000 views and congratulatory comments on the viral post.