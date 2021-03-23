Man takes 2-year-old daughter inside elephant enclosure; here’s what happened next

The 24-second clip, which is being widely circulated on several social media platforms, is flooded with worrisome reactions.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo in the United States to click pictures with the animal.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the 25-year-old man standing inside the habitat for Asian and African elephants with his daughter moments before the animal charges towards them. In the clip, the man is also seen dropping the child while trying to run away from the charging elephant.

According to an ABC report, the man bypassed several barriers and trespassed inside the animal enclosure. Post the incident, the man, identified as Jose Manuel Navarrete, was held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment, the news website stated.

Watch the video here:

A 25-year-old father carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on Friday. The man said he “wanted to take a photo with the African bull elephant.” He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment pic.twitter.com/2XiVOx09nN — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) March 20, 2021

The 24-second clip, which is being widely circulated on several social media platforms, is flooded with worrisome reactions.

“He needs help and shouldn’t be left alone with his child until he gets some,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “There should be huge fines and community service for people who do dumb things like this.”

That elephant was telling him to get out he wasn’t trying to harm them and he could’ve gotten the elephant killed which is the worst outcome — Caitlin Barlow 🏳️‍🌈 🐘🐬 (@Catalina1016) March 21, 2021

The should be huge fines and community service for people who do dumb things like this. — Kenie🤍 (@naturegirlkenie) March 22, 2021

Unlike what is being reported the elephant didn’t charge. He was actually being very patient and loudly reprimanding the moron. Otherwise the humans would have been toast. — Richard Roeder (@bagsandwes) March 20, 2021

Imagine the repercussions between the 2 Guy trespasses into enclosure

Elpehant feels endangered.

Probably runs him over

In an extreme case, The elephant gets shot . and the man lives the rest of his life with maybe a fine. Zoo gets another elephant.

Same thing happens again — hongli_64/COMMISSIONS OPEN – 0/2 (@64_isaacs) March 22, 2021

That elephant didnt charge charge, he would of got him otherwise

I hope he shat himself and learned a valuable lesson 😂😂😂 — Lil Goblin (@StormOfTheNight) March 21, 2021

he needs help and shouldn’t be left alone with his child until he gets some — Amanda (@canadiangirl_22) March 20, 2021