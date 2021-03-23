scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Latest news

Man takes 2-year-old daughter inside elephant enclosure; here’s what happened next

In the 24-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the man is also seen dropping the child while trying to run away from the charging elephant.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2021 3:03:26 pm
father takes daughter elephant enclosure viral video, Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat, man elephant viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 24-second clip, which is being widely circulated on several social media platforms, is flooded with worrisome reactions.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo in the United States to click pictures with the animal.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the 25-year-old man standing inside the habitat for Asian and African elephants with his daughter moments before the animal charges towards them. In the clip, the man is also seen dropping the child while trying to run away from the charging elephant.

According to an ABC report, the man bypassed several barriers and trespassed inside the animal enclosure. Post the incident, the man, identified as Jose Manuel Navarrete, was held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment, the news website stated.

Watch the video here:

The 24-second clip, which is being widely circulated on several social media platforms, is flooded with worrisome reactions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“He needs help and shouldn’t be left alone with his child until he gets some,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “There should be huge fines and community service for people who do dumb things like this.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement