Watch: Man swims across flooded Las Vegas roads on a pool float

Earlier this week, the city of Las Vegas in the USA was inundated with heavy rain. As the dry and arid city grappled with the heavy rain, social media was filled with videos of the flooded city.
One of the videos that has gone viral this week showed a man floating down the waterlogged streets of Las Vegas on what appeared to be a pool float.
The video, posted online by James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) on August 13, 2022, showed people cheering at the man with shouts of “Its Vega baby!” as he gave the onlookers a thumbs up.
Las Vegas is flooding and this dude is LIVIN’ the dream
— James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) August 12, 2022
That water is likely mixed with sewer water, probably not advisable to swim in it.
— Floppy (@F0ppy8) August 13, 2022
Lol, I mean, free water ride.
— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) August 14, 2022
Riding the wastewater wave
— Misty (@mistytx2020) August 13, 2022
bro is swimming in the plague
— nicho (@nichoxcv) August 13, 2022
there aren’t enough tetanus and penicillin in the world for what he’s doing
— Jerica (@DallasMocha) August 14, 2022
civil engineers said it best: “100 gallons of clean water mixed with one gallon of sewage gets you 101 gallons of sewage”
— s4ltshaker 6’11” / IQ 44 🇺🇸 (@s4ltshaker) August 13, 2022
Remember folks, when streets flood, there is no difference between sanitary and storm waters.
— ChimpChompChamp (@chimpchompchamp) August 13, 2022
Live your best life dude. Then go get a tetanus shot!! Heavy flooding in Vegas. https://t.co/u2SU2oPMAo
— ChaseAlert (@ChaseAlert) August 13, 2022
Couple things:
1: That’s hilarious.
2: Flood water is TOXIC water. It’s not a pool. It’s not a river. All the bacteria laying around is in that water. The storm sewer water comes up and it’s in that water. Often, SEWER water is in that water. Stay out of flood water. https://t.co/fBpPhqQ3jB
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 14, 2022
The 34-second video has so far been viewed over 1.3 million times. While over 10,000 people liked the video on Twitter, many netizens pointed out that playing in waterlogged streets, that have flood water mixed with sewage, can be harmful to health.
Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Couple of things: 1: That’s hilarious. 2: Flood water is TOXIC water. It’s not a pool. It’s not a river. All the bacteria lying around is in that water. The storm sewer water comes up and it’s in that water. Often, SEWER water is in that water. Stay out of flood water.” Another person said, “Live your best life dude. Then go get a tetanus shot!! Heavy flooding in Vegas.”
The National Weather Service in the USA, in a statement, has announced that heavy showers are expected in areas around Las Vegas till Monday. The weather forecasting agency also noted that this year Las Vegas has seen the heaviest rainfall since 2012.
