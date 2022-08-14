scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Watch: Man swims across flooded Las Vegas roads on a pool float

Las Vegas is experiencing the heaviest rainfall this year since 2012.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 1:57:41 pm
Man floats on Las Vegas streets on pool flat, Las Vegas floods video, Funny las vegas floods video, Las vegas floods 2022, Man swims through Vegas floods, Indian ExpressThe National Weather Service in the USA, in a statement, has announced that heavy showers are expected in areas around Las Vegas till Monday.

Earlier this week, the city of Las Vegas in the USA was inundated with heavy rain. As the dry and arid city grappled with the heavy rain, social media was filled with videos of the flooded city.

One of the videos that has gone viral this week showed a man floating down the waterlogged streets of Las Vegas on what appeared to be a pool float.

ALSO READ |Watch: Pakistani journalist sits on floating tube while reporting floods

The video, posted online by James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) on August 13, 2022, showed people cheering at the man with shouts of “Its Vega baby!” as he gave the onlookers a thumbs up.

The 34-second video has so far been viewed over 1.3 million times. While over 10,000 people liked the video on Twitter, many netizens pointed out that playing in waterlogged streets, that have flood water mixed with sewage, can be harmful to health.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Couple of things: 1: That’s hilarious. 2: Flood water is TOXIC water. It’s not a pool. It’s not a river. All the bacteria lying around is in that water. The storm sewer water comes up and it’s in that water. Often, SEWER water is in that water. Stay out of flood water.” Another person said, “Live your best life dude. Then go get a tetanus shot!! Heavy flooding in Vegas.”

The National Weather Service in the USA, in a statement, has announced that heavy showers are expected in areas around Las Vegas till Monday. The weather forecasting agency also noted that this year Las Vegas has seen the heaviest rainfall since 2012.

