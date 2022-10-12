scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

‘Pure joy’: Man surprises wife with her dream car and her reaction is priceless

The video was posted on the Instagram page Magically News two days ago and it has received more than 2.76 lakh views.

Man surprises wife with her dream car, reaction, priceless, husband, couple, surprise, gift, new car, viral, trendingThe man surprised his wife with her dream car and she couldn’t believe it.

It is a pleasure to surprise your loved ones with the things that they love and witness their reaction. In a heart-warming gesture, a man surprised his wife with her dream car and her reaction will make you realise how much it meant to her.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Magically News two days ago and it has received more than 2.76 lakh views so far. It was originally shared on TikTok. The clip begins with the woman wearing a blindfold. As she opens her blindfold on the count of three, she sees a car key kept in front of her.

Also Read |‘Wholesome moments’ for elderly man after family gifts him a new car on his late wife’s birthday

“Well, that’s awesome! Do I have a car too?” she says. When she turns around and sees a new car, she couldn’t believe it at first. “No way, are you just mine? Are you freaking kidding me,” she says and hugs her husband. The woman then goes over to her car and just jumps in joy. “It was the jumping up and down at the end for us,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I love the pure joy on her face,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s a nice ride! old-school muscle,” wrote another. “WOW what a gift and in my favorite color. Oh you did that husband,” said a third. “Good for her and kudos to her husband for making her dream come true!!!!!” another netizen posted. “Best colour ever! And the car is pretty awesome too!” wrote a fifth.

