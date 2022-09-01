scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Man surprises son with a dog, boy can’t believe it’s real at first. Watch

The video posted on Twitter shows the boy with tears in his eyes as his father surprised him with a dog.

Man surprises son, dog, pets, adorable, puppy, viral, trendingThe man surprised his son with a dog and he had tears in his eyes.

Kids who grow up with dogs always have someone they can play with; a friend and a companion. Their bond grows strong and they are inseparable. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a little boy was surprised with a puppy by his father and his reaction is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Twitter by the page Good News Movement Wednesday. “When you surprise your son with a new puppy and he didn’t think it was real at first!” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the boy sitting on a couch with his eyes closed. His father surprises him with a puppy and the boy can’t believe it is real at first. He touches the puppy’s face and then holds it in his lap. After embracing the puppy, he can’t control the tears in his eyes and bursts out crying. The boy named the puppy Milo. “Surprising their son with a puppy! He named him Milo!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.37 lakh views since being posted. Netizens also expressed their love in the comments. “And daddy has some tears too,” commented a Twitter user. “The surprise came so suddenly that the boy wept with excitement. His father is also a kind and loving good man,” wrote another. “Gorgeous, Milo and his new best friend,” said a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 03:56:29 pm
