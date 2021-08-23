Man surprises grandchildren returning from school, video leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming video of a man surprising his grandchildren has filled netizens with joy after it went viral on social media. The 49-second clip, which was originally shared by security camera company Ring, was reshared on Twitter by popular social media account GoodNewsCorres1 and soon caught the attention of many.

In the viral clip, the two children, who are returning from school and entering their home, are surprised to see their grandfather sitting on the porch waiting for them. “There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year,” read the caption of the post.

GRANDPA REUNION!!👴

There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year. Richard’s dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them.🤗❤

(🎥:@ring) pic.twitter.com/aNbDPzkhJs — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 21, 2021

According to the tweet, the grandfather flew from Georgia to Fairfield to see his two grandsons Joey and Drew. He then waited on the porch for them to return from school to surprise them.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 10,000 views with many tweeting about the beautiful bond shared with the grandfather and the children.

😭 Priceless 🥰 — Bits336 (@BITS336) August 22, 2021

Simply the best. thank you. — Spencer Jessee (@jessee_spencer) August 21, 2021

I want to be this kind of Grandpa when my turn comes. — Jeff Miller (@911jmiller) August 22, 2021

This is SO sweet!❤️ Hope they enjoy their time with grandpa! pic.twitter.com/vy6NGta2De — jo (@quietlionness) August 21, 2021