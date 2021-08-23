scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Man surprises grandchildren returning from school, video leaves netizens emotional

In the viral clip, two children, who are returning from school, are surprised to see their grandfather sitting on the porch waiting for them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 23, 2021 1:59:02 pm
grandfather surprises children viral video, surprise viral video, heartwarming video grandfather surprises children trending, twitter, indian express, indian express newsThe grandfather flew from Georgia to Fairfield to see his two grandsons Joey and Drew.

A heartwarming video of a man surprising his grandchildren has filled netizens with joy after it went viral on social media. The 49-second clip, which was originally shared by security camera company Ring, was reshared on Twitter by popular social media account GoodNewsCorres1 and soon caught the attention of many.

In the viral clip, the two children, who are returning from school and entering their home, are surprised to see their grandfather sitting on the porch waiting for them. “There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

According to the tweet, the grandfather flew from Georgia to Fairfield to see his two grandsons Joey and Drew. He then waited on the porch for them to return from school to surprise them.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 10,000 views with many tweeting about the beautiful bond shared with the grandfather and the children.

