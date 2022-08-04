August 4, 2022 2:07:31 pm
Birthdays are an occasion that people love to spend with their family. No matter how old one gets, if they are the youngest sibling they are always treated in the same way. In a heart-warming video posted on Instagram, a man was surprised by his nine siblings on his 60th birthday.
The video was posted by the page Good News Movement one day ago and it has received more than 1.8 million views so far.
“Flying in all my dad’s siblings to surprise him for his 60th,” says a text insert on the video. The man is the youngest of his 10 siblings. The video begins with the man coming into the room and as soon as he sees his siblings, he puts his hands over his head in surprise. He is then hugged and embraced by his siblings and the other people present at the party. At the end, they raise a toast to him.
“PRICELESS: This man was surprised by all his 9 siblings on his 60th birthday… he is the youngest of 10!” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
Since being posted, the video has also accumulated over 1.52 lakh likes. Netizens found the video really sweet and many wished to be a part of this family.
“This is so sweet. What a beautiful family,” commented an Instagram user. “Okay that looks like a fun family to be a part of. We love to see it,” posted another. “I’d like to marry into this family,” wrote a third. Another individual commented, “Those genuine hugs are everything.” “My mom is 1 of 13. I absolutely adore big families. What a great reunion,” shared a fifth.
Man surprised by 9 elder siblings on his 60th birthday. Watch wholesome video
