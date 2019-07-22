Youngsters help man suffering from dementia surf ‘one last time’, video leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming video of a group of boys helping an elder man surf has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional.

Ryan Giancola, who hails from North Carolina, was on the beach along with his friends when he was approached by an elder woman with a special request. She informed them of her husband’s medical condition and requested if they could help him “ride a wave one last time”.

Obliging her request, Giancola took to Twitter to share the story along with the video of the group helping the elderly man surf. “Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfil her husband’s wish to ride a wave one last time. She said he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!”

Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husbands wish to ride a wave one last time. She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What and amazing experience and on my birthday none the less! pic.twitter.com/RW0rdhugK6 — Ryan Giancola (@giancola_ryan) July 17, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left teary-eyed after watching it. Many also expressed how the clip was both “heartbreaking” and “beautiful” at the same time.

