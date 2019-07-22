Toggle Menu
Youngsters help man suffering from dementia surf ‘one last time’, video leaves netizens emotionalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/man-suffering-from-dementia-surfs-one-last-time-viral-video-leaves-netizens-emotional-5840324/

Youngsters help man suffering from dementia surf ‘one last time’, video leaves netizens emotional

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many left teary-eyed after watching it. However, many also expressed how the clip was both "heartbreaking" and "beautiful" at the same time.

dementia, couple with dementia, last swim, old couple, emotional story, viral old couple story, viral video, heartwarming video, good news, indian express, indian express news
Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many left teary-eyed after watching it.

A heartwarming video of a group of boys helping an elder man surf has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional.

Ryan Giancola, who hails from North Carolina, was on the beach along with his friends when he was approached by an elder woman with a special request. She informed them of her husband’s medical condition and requested if they could help him “ride a wave one last time”.

ALSO READ | Viral video: Beachgoers band together to save stranded whales in Georgia

Obliging her request, Giancola took to Twitter to share the story along with the video of the group helping the elderly man surf. “Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfil her husband’s wish to ride a wave one last time. She said he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left teary-eyed after watching it. Many also expressed how the clip was both “heartbreaking” and “beautiful” at the same time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Golden Girl’, say netizens after Hima Das bags fifth gold medal of the month
2 Double blunder: Shashi Tharoor misquotes Ghalib on wrong birthday, gets schooled by Javed Akhtar
3 Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet involves TikTok video on ‘Scorpio’, leaves netizens in splits