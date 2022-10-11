‘Unlocked a new fear’: Man struggles to take passport photo of toddler daughter as she can’t stop whining

There are many things one needs to follow while getting a photo clicked for a passport. The background needs to be white and also the dimensions of the photo need to be specific. The process becomes even more tedious when kids are involved. In a video that would put a smile on your face, a man is seen struggling to get a passport photo of his toddler daughter.

The clip was posted on the Instagram page babylolaadeleke that belongs to Adelola Yohanna Adeleke. She was born on May 15 this year. “POV: taking your first passport photograph,” says a text insert on the video.

The clip shows the man holding his daughter in front of a white background. She can’t stop whining and so the photographer struggles to take a photo. “I was obviously a little too excited and didn’t know how to act,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adelola Yohanna Adeleke (Lola) 🌸 (@babylolaadeleke)

Posted on September 29, the video has received more than 1.7 million views. Netizens found the video adorable and asked how long it took to take the photo finally.

“She’s been ready to start collecting her travel stamps,” commented an Instagram user. “You unlocked a new fear of mine. Taking a baby’s passport photo,” wrote another. “This had me laughing so hard because I have to take my 3 month old as well,” shared a third. “I’d scream too if I was lifted off my feet and pinned to a wall,” posted another person.

“This put pure joy in my morning. How long did it take to get the pic?” a netizen asked. The account that posted the video wrote, “a good 20 min after 1687658 attempts”.