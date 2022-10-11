scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

‘Unlocked a new fear’: Man struggles to take passport photo of toddler daughter as she can’t stop whining

The clip was shared on Instagram on September 29 and has received more than 1.7 million views.

Man struggles to take passport photo of toddler daughter, passport, travel, toddler, baby crying, whining, viral, trendingThe man struggled to take a passport photo of his toddler daughter as she couldn’t stop whining.

There are many things one needs to follow while getting a photo clicked for a passport. The background needs to be white and also the dimensions of the photo need to be specific. The process becomes even more tedious when kids are involved. In a video that would put a smile on your face, a man is seen struggling to get a passport photo of his toddler daughter.

The clip was posted on the Instagram page babylolaadeleke that belongs to Adelola Yohanna Adeleke. She was born on May 15 this year. “POV: taking your first passport photograph,” says a text insert on the video.

Also Read |‘He knew what was priority’: Toddler dances while learning how to walk, netizens love it

The clip shows the man holding his daughter in front of a white background. She can’t stop whining and so the photographer struggles to take a photo. “I was obviously a little too excited and didn’t know how to act,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on September 29, the video has received more than 1.7 million views. Netizens found the video adorable and asked how long it took to take the photo finally.

“She’s been ready to start collecting her travel stamps,” commented an Instagram user. “You unlocked a new fear of mine. Taking a baby’s passport photo,” wrote another. “This had me laughing so hard because I have to take my 3 month old as well,” shared a third. “I’d scream too if I was lifted off my feet and pinned to a wall,” posted another person.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

“This put pure joy in my morning. How long did it take to get the pic?” a netizen asked. The account that posted the video wrote, “a good 20 min after 1687658 attempts”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:49:04 pm
Next Story

Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me: PM Modi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement