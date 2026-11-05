Man steals Rs 2.4-cr watch in Tokyo, returns it days later with apology

A stolen Swiss luxury watch worth approximately $290,000 (around Rs 2.4 crore) was mysteriously returned to a Tokyo store with a handwritten apology note, days after a man fled with it.

The watch, made by Swiss luxury brand Audemars Piguet, was stolen last week when a man posing as a customer tried it on at a store in the Japanese capital before fleeing without returning it.

However, the case took an unexpected turn when the store received a package containing the stolen watch along with a handwritten note apologising for the theft, Japanese media reported.

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The Asahi Shimbun and other media outlets reported on Monday that the watch was identified as the stolen item through its serial number. The package also carried a name and address, but the police suspect the details were fabricated, the Japan Times reported.