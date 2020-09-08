Man spins five footballs while lying on couch, video leaves netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the cool trick. However, some also called the video fake.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced people to stay indoors, has also encouraged them to come up with creative ways to keep themselves entertained. Now, a video of a man spinning five footballs at the same time has caught the attention of netizens.

Shared by Instagram user @ryutricks, the viral clip features the man lying down on a couch while spinning a football on top of a stick held in his mouth.

As the camera zooms out, four other balls are seen spinning over his body as he casually fidgets his phone. “Bored in the house in style,” read the caption of the video, which soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the cool trick. However, some also called the video fake.

