Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Man spends 45 days creating his own version of Monopoly to propose marriage

A personal touch was given to the game by making the spaces on the board the names of the restaurants they enjoyed, the places they visited and the shows they performed. The 29-year-old created a trap door to hide the engagement ring he brought for his girlfriend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 7:32:23 pm
The idea came to Jones because the board game is his girlfriend's favourite.
How far would you go to propose marriage? A New York man took over 45 days to come up with his own perfect proposal. Kevin DeJesus-Jones designed a Monopoly board game for his girlfriend Kristin with a twist in the end. While this is not the first time a Monopoly board has been used to propose marriage, it may be one of the few times someone made one on his own.

The idea came to Jones because the board game is his girlfriend’s favourite. “Monopoly is her favourite game. So, after spotting a similar creation online a couple of years ago, I decided to have a go myself,” Jones told BBC.

(Source: kevdejones/Imgur)

Jones converted his basement into a workshop, drawing up plans and working on the project. He shared each step of his progress on his social media page and even faced criticism for his work.

(Source: kevdejones/Imgur)

The spaces on the board weren’t generic places, but the names of restaurants they enjoyed meals at, places they’d visited and the shows they’d seen. The 29-year-old also created a trap door to hide the engagement ring. He also shared his creation on Reddit, where he received several upvotes and encouraging comments.

(Source: kevdejones/Imgur)

“We didn’t play a game, we played only a turn. She rolled the trick dice that I also made, one of which was all fours and the other all threes, so she rolled a seven and went to chance. The chance card led her to the secret compartment where she found the ring,” Jones told the Independent.

(Source: kevdejones/Imgur)

Wondering what his girlfriend said? Thankfully, yes.

