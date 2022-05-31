Watch: Man solves Rubik’s cube in one second

May 31, 2022 5:58:48 pm
A Rubik’s cube artist has stunned netizens after he managed to solve the puzzle in one second.
The person, who goes by the name Hyde, shared this seemingly impossible feat through a carefully crafted trick on his Instagram account on May 19.
Soon, his video on his Instagram handle @hydemagician gathered over three million views. While many really thought that Hyde solved the Rubik’s cube in a second, several people pointed out that he might have played a trick.
Earlier, this week Hyde posted another video in which he revealed the trick that enabled him to solve the cube in such a short period of time.
The Rubik’s cube is easily one of the most complex puzzle games in the world. While solving a Rubik’s cube in itself is a great achievement, however, the difficulty of solving the puzzle has not stopped people from exploring amazing ways to handle the game.
In December 2021, US teenager Tommy Cherry made a Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded for the fastest time of 14.67 seconds.
In India, eight-year-old Atharva R Bhat from Bengaluru made a world record after he solved three Rubik cubes simultaneously with his hands and feet. He achieved this in the record time of 1 minute and 29.97 seconds on December 9, 2020.
