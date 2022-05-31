scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Watch: Man solves Rubik’s cube in one second

Hyde posted a video to reveal the trick that enabled him to solve the cube in such a short period of time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 5:58:48 pm
Rubik’s cube solved in one second, Artist solves Rubik’s cube in 1.2 seconds, Trickster solves Rubik’s cube in 1 second, Rubik’s cube tricks, Indian ExpressThe Rubik's cube was invented in 1974 by Ernõ Rubik, a Hungarian architecture professor.

A Rubik’s cube artist has stunned netizens after he managed to solve the puzzle in one second.

The person, who goes by the name Hyde, shared this seemingly impossible feat through a carefully crafted trick on his Instagram account on May 19.

Soon, his video on his Instagram handle @hydemagician gathered over three million views. While many really thought that Hyde solved the Rubik’s cube in a second, several people pointed out that he might have played a trick.

Earlier, this week Hyde posted another video in which he revealed the trick that enabled him to solve the cube in such a short period of time.

 

The Rubik’s cube is easily one of the most complex puzzle games in the world. While solving a Rubik’s cube in itself is a great achievement, however, the difficulty of solving the puzzle has not stopped people from exploring amazing ways to handle the game.

In December 2021, US teenager Tommy Cherry made a Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded for the fastest time of 14.67 seconds.

In India, eight-year-old Atharva R Bhat from Bengaluru made a world record after he solved three Rubik cubes simultaneously with his hands and feet. He achieved this in the record time of 1 minute and 29.97 seconds on December 9, 2020.

