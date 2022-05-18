Watch: Stunt goes wrong, man slides down stream, hits pool of rocks in China

Adventure seekers often push their limits and go for scary explorations. While people wink at the safety rules, the chances of tragedy are rife.

A thrill seeker’s attempt went wrong during his stunt at China’s Jiujinggou scenic spot in Susong County. The clip showing the man sliding down a swift stream of water and hitting a bed of the rocks has now gone viral. The man bounces after falling into a pool of rocks. “He is falling down! Oh my god!” a person is heard saying in the clip shared by South China Morning Post on Twitter.

There are some eccentrics among the people who want to test the warning signals. — Arunachalam.S (@Arunnkothai) May 18, 2022

“This is why you should respect warning signs,” read the caption of the tweet.

The clip shared on Wednesday has garnered more than 7,000 views so far. “There are some eccentrics among the people who want to test the warning signals,” commented a user. A Facebook user wrote, “play stupid games win stupid prizes.”

The incident happened last week and the man suffered from injuries. According to Elephant News, the scenic spot is a prohibited area and warning signs are in place at the spot.

Before this, a man who had slipped into freezing waters at the Golden Ears waterfall in Canada was rescued by a group of hikers in October last year. A video that had gone viral showed five Sikh men throwing a rope, fashioned out of their turbans, toward the man who fell into the pool. The Sikh men saved the man before the rescue team reached the location.