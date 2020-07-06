Watch: Turkish man goes paragliding on a sofa while watching TV

Time and again, several bizarre paragliding videos have gone viral on social media, intriguing netizens with the various stunts performed during the dive. However, a Turkish man took things a notch higher when he decided to watch television while sitting on a couch while paragliding.
Hasan Kaval, who is a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, later shared videos of his stunt, leaving netizens astonished.
In the 4.25-minute clip, Kaval can be seen preparing the glide with a television screen attached to a sofa set. He then sits and adjusts himself before taking the plunge.
Watch the video here:
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. “When someone asks what the most comfortable paragliding harness is, now we have a good answer,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.
