Watch: Turkish man goes paragliding on a sofa while watching TV

Time and again, several bizarre paragliding videos have gone viral on social media, intriguing netizens with the various stunts performed during the dive. However, a Turkish man took things a notch higher when he decided to watch television while sitting on a couch while paragliding.

Hasan Kaval, who is a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, later shared videos of his stunt, leaving netizens astonished.

In the 4.25-minute clip, Kaval can be seen preparing the glide with a television screen attached to a sofa set. He then sits and adjusts himself before taking the plunge.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. “When someone asks what the most comfortable paragliding harness is, now we have a good answer,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

