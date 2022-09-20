scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Man shows dangers of a carnival ride in video. Says ‘I’m going to ride it anyway’

Shared on Twitter Tuesday, the video has received more than a million views.

The video shows a man demonstrating how a carnival ride could prove fatal because it overlooked some cautionary steps.

Almost everyone has enjoyed visiting carnivals as a kid. From playing games to relishing food and going on rides, carnivals have many activities one can take part in. While there are many thrilling rides in a carnival, this video posted on Twitter shows why some rides are unsafe and one should exercise caution before riding them.

A Twitter page called Overtime posted the video of a man at a carnival demonstrating how a ride being enjoyed by many people could prove to be fatal because it overlooked some cautionary steps. The video shows a ride built like a rollercoaster with the patrons going upside down on it. However, a part of the structure on the ground is seen moving dangerously without any support.

Then the man points out another dangerous flaw in the ride. He shows a cable hanging loose that should have been attached to a hook. However, the man says he is going to ride it anyway. “This is why I don’t trust carnival rides,” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

The video has been credited to a TikTok user named wellandsepticlife. Shared Tuesday, the video has received more than a million views.

“After that teenager boy fell to his death months ago I’m good on these. I rather be on call of duty,” commented a netizen. “People definitely don’t watch Final Destination like they use to?” wrote another. “Stop getting on rides that can be folded up in 4 hours and put on the back of a trailer,” posted a third.

“Carnivals are a waste of time and money. Food is mid. Rides are trash. Games are rigged,” another individual commented. “Of course he’s going to ride it… look at the beard & where he rests his shades on top of his head. He understands the danger, but shoulder shrugs…He’s the epitome of “whatever let’s do it”,” another tweet reads.

