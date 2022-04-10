‘This is so sweet’: Man showers water over a flock of pigeons. Watch video

Amid soaring temperatures, staying hydrated and taking a shower help one beat the heat. However, birds have been facing trouble with water bodies drying up with rising mercury. A man showering water on a flock of pigeons has won praise online.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows an elderly man sitting beside the road on a chair. He is seen showering water on a flock of pigeons on the road. The birds are seen relishing the shower, fluttering their wings, and staying close to the water supply.

“Empathy India, on average, recorded its warmest March days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country clocking in at 1.86°C above normal. April might be no better. Let’s be empathetic to our fellow settlers of the planet,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

Empathy🙏🙏 India, on average, recorded its warmest March days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country clocking in at 1.86°C above normal. April might be no better. Let’s be empathetic to our fellow settlers of the planet. pic.twitter.com/nPvYgnprir — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 9, 2022

The 27-second clip has amassed more than 3.9 lakh views so far and the man’s compassionate act has captured hearts online. “The essence of existence is love. Let’s give more of it. The highest refinement of love is compassion,” commented a user.

Its unmitigated disaster. I feel for not just non-human species suffering but human children& future generations & unpreviledge humans as well who hv little to no role in this calamity but will disproportionately bear the brunt of climate Change led adverse weather condition. — Anshu Mishra (@ianteryamiM) April 9, 2022

The essence of existence is love. Let's give more of it. The highest refinement of love is compassion ❤️🙏 — Ramasarma Adivarahasarma (@ImRam_87) April 9, 2022

Wonderful to watch birds cooling themselves in water spray. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) April 9, 2022

Empathy is rare these days and the only thing needed the most today — Shadows.of.happiness (@Vermajikibatein) April 10, 2022

What a fabulous job! — Kaushik Pareshwar (@KaushikPareshw3) April 10, 2022

Just to watch these pigeons enjoying themselves in the shower is so calming!! 😅 https://t.co/6337jQuNR0 — Parina Sood (@ParinaSood) April 10, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Before this, a traffic police constable quenching the thirst of a monkey in Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat earned plaudits online. The clip showing the constable gently giving a bottle of water to the animal took the internet by storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast harsher and hotter conditions over Northwest and Central India this month, as per its April temperature outlook report. India also witnessed the hottest March this year in more than a century.