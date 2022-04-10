scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

‘This is so sweet’: Man showers water over a flock of pigeons. Watch video

A man showering water on a flock of pigeons has won praise online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 1:38:37 pm
man showers water to pigeons, pigeons showered with water, heatwave, summer, hot temperature, pigeon video, indian expressThe 27-second clip has amassed more than 3.9 lakh views so far and the man's compassionate act has captured hearts online.

Amid soaring temperatures, staying hydrated and taking a shower help one beat the heat. However, birds have been facing trouble with water bodies drying up with rising mercury. A man showering water on a flock of pigeons has won praise online.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows an elderly man sitting beside the road on a chair. He is seen showering water on a flock of pigeons on the road. The birds are seen relishing the shower, fluttering their wings, and staying close to the water supply.

“Empathy India, on average, recorded its warmest March days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country clocking in at 1.86°C above normal. April might be no better. Let’s be empathetic to our fellow settlers of the planet,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

The 27-second clip has amassed more than 3.9 lakh views so far and the man’s compassionate act has captured hearts online. “The essence of existence is love. Let’s give more of it. The highest refinement of love is compassion,” commented a user.

Before this, a traffic police constable quenching the thirst of a monkey in Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat earned plaudits online. The clip showing the constable gently giving a bottle of water to the animal took the internet by storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast harsher and hotter conditions over Northwest and Central India this month, as per its April temperature outlook report. India also witnessed the hottest March this year in more than a century.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement