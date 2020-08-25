‘Bald is beautiful’: Man shaves his head to support girlfriend suffering from alopecia

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens emotional.

A woman with alopecia was left teary-eyed after her boyfriend decided to shave off his own hair to show support for her.

The emotional moment was captured on camera when Eva Barilaro’s partner Damien Fabre was shaving off her hair. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with alopecia — an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and leads to bald patches — in September 2010.

According to a DailyMail report, Barilaro had asked her boyfriend to shave her head after her hair started falling for the fourth time despite trying for months to grow them.

In the video, which was shared by Barilaro on TikTok, she can be seen fighting back tears as Fabre is seen shaving her head. When he is done, Fabre soon takes the clippers and removes his own.

Watch the video here:

His girlfriend was struggling with her hair loss from alopecia. Get out the tissues. Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/EikwKnlACo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 29, 2020

Though Fabre initially refused to shave her head, he eventually agreed when Barilaro said that she couldn’t stand seeing it fall anymore. The duo filmed the emotional moment to send to her family and friends, the news website reported.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens emotional. While many extended support for Barilaro, others praised Fabre for his loving gesture.

Beautiful girl, and wonderful boyfriend. Shame some people can’t be nice and just enjoy the moment. Life is short people, don’t waste it being bitter and nasty. — Reverendfickle (@reverendfickle) July 30, 2020

Compassion is a beautiful thing — Ronny Rotten (@RonnyRotten5150) July 30, 2020

I love it! She actually looks beautiful bald! — MEWisFedUp (@MzMar110) July 30, 2020

Need more humanity? This is what it looks like! — Towanda (@drgknee) July 30, 2020

That’s the way we are supposed to be to love one another no matter what — Lawrence (@Larry2g1) July 30, 2020

She’s a beaut with or without hair! ❤️ — Bec (@BeccaInBermuda) July 31, 2020

