Tuesday, August 25, 2020
‘Bald is beautiful’: Man shaves his head to support girlfriend suffering from alopecia

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with alopecia -- an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and leads to bald patches -- in September 2010.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 5:44:57 pm
Man goes bald shaving girlfriend head who suffers from alopecia viral video, alopecia, hairloss, autoimmunity, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens emotional.

A woman with alopecia was left teary-eyed after her boyfriend decided to shave off his own hair to show support for her.

The emotional moment was captured on camera when Eva Barilaro’s partner Damien Fabre was shaving off her hair. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with alopecia — an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and leads to bald patches — in September 2010.

According to a DailyMail report, Barilaro had asked her boyfriend to shave her head after her hair started falling for the fourth time despite trying for months to grow them.

In the video, which was shared by Barilaro on TikTok, she can be seen fighting back tears as Fabre is seen shaving her head. When he is done, Fabre soon takes the clippers and removes his own.

Watch the video here:

Though Fabre initially refused to shave her head, he eventually agreed when Barilaro said that she couldn’t stand seeing it fall anymore. The duo filmed the emotional moment to send to her family and friends, the news website reported.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens emotional. While many extended support for Barilaro, others praised Fabre for his loving gesture.

