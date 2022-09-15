Man shares video of walking on a thin mountain ridge, netizens are thrilled

There are some videos that are not only breathtaking but also give you goosebumps. One such video was shared by Leland Nisky, a professional climber and guide, on his Instagram page and it is jaw-dropping.

Shared on September 2, the video shows Nisky walking on thin ridges in the Boston Basin area in the North Cascades National Park in Washington as well as stunning peaks and mist in the distance.

“I love me some super exposed thin ridge climbing! Got out to the Boston Basin a couple days ago, I’m constantly amazed by all the incredible areas around the cascades. So many little mountain ranges, and new places to explore. It’s all just like one giant playground,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here.

The video has received more than 24,000 views since being posted. Netizens were thrilled by the video as a user commented that he was “scared just watching”.

“Just climbed this a couple of weeks ago. What an unbelievable experience,” commented an Instagram user. “Forbidden is the spirit of the North Cascades!” said another. “I’m scared just watching!!! You’re amazing!” posted a third. “The real skywalker,” said yet another. “My adrenaline doesn’t know what to do with itself now,” read another comment.

“I’m confused as to who’s holding the camera?” asked a netizen. “Looks like he’s using the Insta360 camera mounted on a selfie stick coming out of his pack,” replied another user.

Nisky has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.