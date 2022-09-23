Man shares ‘life hack’ for those who prefer to sit alone on public transport. Watch

Are you one of those people who prefer to be seated alone while travelling on public transport? Some introverts, instead of making small talk with strangers, prefer taking a window seat and being left alone. A man shared a “valuable life hack” on Twitter for those who prefer their own company and don’t want strangers sitting next to them.

Brian Brushwood, an American magician, podcaster, comedian and YouTuber, shared the video on Twitter last month. He is seen seated at the window seat on a bus. As people are boarding the bus and passing the aisle, he keeps tapping the vacant seat next to him while making eye contact with them and smiling. Surprisingly, no passenger sat next to him.

“I present to you the second-ever truly valuable life hack I have found on the internet: **how to keep the seat next to you empty on a plane/bus**,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

I present to you the second-ever truly valuable life hack I have found on the internet: **how to keep the seat next to you empty on a plane/bus** pic.twitter.com/uHuwy1e1cu — Brian Brushwood (@shwood) August 21, 2022

The video has received more than 1.76 lakh views since being posted. However, many people weren’t convinced with this hack and said this could result in an extrovert sitting next to them.

“This works perfectly to keep every normal human being from sitting next to you. It does not, however, prevent the one individual you absolutely don’t want seated next to you seated next to you,” commented a Twitter user. “Good idea, until theres that one weirdo that thinks ‘fuck yeah, new friend’,” wrote another.

“Well, this is creepy indeed that smile on your face adds another level of creepiness. So no, I wouldn’t want to sit next to you sir either,” said a third. “With my luck, I’d try this and accidentally find the most talkative extrovert in the world,” shared another netizen.