scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Man shares ‘life hack’ for those who prefer to sit alone on public transport. Watch

Netizens weren’t convinced that the hack would work and said they could also end up sitting next to an extrovert.

Man shares life hack, sit alone, public transport, bus, Brian Brushwood, YouTuber, viral, trendingBrian Brushwood, an American magician, podcaster, comedian and YouTuber, shared the video on Twitter last month.

Are you one of those people who prefer to be seated alone while travelling on public transport? Some introverts, instead of making small talk with strangers, prefer taking a window seat and being left alone. A man shared a “valuable life hack” on Twitter for those who prefer their own company and don’t want strangers sitting next to them.

Brian Brushwood, an American magician, podcaster, comedian and YouTuber, shared the video on Twitter last month. He is seen seated at the window seat on a bus. As people are boarding the bus and passing the aisle, he keeps tapping the vacant seat next to him while making eye contact with them and smiling. Surprisingly, no passenger sat next to him.

Also Read |A list of the funniest things people say they’ve learnt during lockdown

“I present to you the second-ever truly valuable life hack I have found on the internet: **how to keep the seat next to you empty on a plane/bus**,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.76 lakh views since being posted. However, many people weren’t convinced with this hack and said this could result in an extrovert sitting next to them.

“This works perfectly to keep every normal human being from sitting next to you. It does not, however, prevent the one individual you absolutely don’t want seated next to you seated next to you,” commented a Twitter user. “Good idea, until theres that one weirdo that thinks ‘fuck yeah, new friend’,” wrote another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

“Well, this is creepy indeed that smile on your face adds another level of creepiness. So no, I wouldn’t want to sit next to you sir either,” said a third. “With my luck, I’d try this and accidentally find the most talkative extrovert in the world,” shared another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:33:16 pm
Next Story

After NIA raids PFI, Bengaluru police arrest 14 for ‘plotting communal trouble’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement