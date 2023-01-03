Man shares how he confronted professor who always misspelt his name in emails. Twitterati react

When someone mispronounces or spells someone’s name wrong, it annoys them. However, if they do it repeatedly, it is not only irritating but also smacks of arrogance or indifference. A Twitter user shared his experience of how his university professor always misspelt his name in emails and so he confronted him.

The man’s name was Saeed but his professor wrote Saed, Seead or Saad and he found it “unpleasant” justifiably. He shared a screenshot of the email he sent, which said, “Hello Professor, In regards to the paper, I will do that. However, I just wanted to ask why you misspell my name with every email when it is on the screen? I just find it unpleasant how you get the spelling of “Aktiengesellschaft” correctly in the same email where you misspell my name that is clearly written on the screen. Kindest regards, Saeed (not Saed, Seead, or Saad).”

“This email I sent to my professor that kept misspelling my name was my girlboss moment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Since being posted on January 1, the tweet has received more than 2.80 lakh likes and over 11,000 retweets. “3 different misspellings is crazy,” he wrote in another tweet. He also informed that his professor never acknowledged it.

A Twitter user commented, “but on the other hand, it is strange that folks with non-English names get really attached to the English spelling of their name when it is simply not their name either but rather an attempt to phonetically spell your actual Arabic name.” A user replied to him and wrote, “The English spelling of their name is their name, legally and otherwise. Many western names came from non-English roots, doesn’t make their name less legitimate and same applies to Arabic heritage names.”

“Perfectly said, what a jerk for them to not even reply,” another netizen said.

“I mean how do you become a professor without figuring out how to match the name you typed to the sender that is literally right there in font 18? If you can’t figure that out, idk if you should be a professor,” said yet another.