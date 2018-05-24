Follow Us:
Man shares adorable book written by son; Twitterati can’t stop laughing (and praising)

A user, on Twitter, shared pictures of a book his son is writing for himself and the way it ends has left people on Twitter in splits. Titled, The Man Who Dabbed, the story revolves around a man who dabs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 10:41:32 pm
man shared books son wrote, son wrote book about himself, man who dabbed, man shared books written by son, indian express, indian express news The book about a man who dabs is winning hearts on social media. (Source: @Tupp_Ed)
Children often annoy with their tantrums, but their silly actions can also leave you rolling in the aisles. But, that’s not all. Many kids, however, might also startle you with their wit and widsom. And the Internet is a great place to stumble upon such gems. There are several videos and images that show how funny and smart children can be.

An instance of the latter was recently seen on the Internet when a user with the Twitter handle @Tupp_Ed shared pictures of a book his son is writing for himself and the way it ends has left people on Twitter in splits.

Titled, The Man Who Dabbed, the story talks about a man who dabbed but who was hit by a meteor. However, he survived that. But later, refusing to learn a lesson perhaps, he dabbed again as “he wasn’t feeling so good”. The kid then wrote, a lion who had escaped from a zoo ate him up. Moral of the story? Do not dab. Along with this, he also drew pictures to drive his point home — that is, to not dab!

Read the tweet here.

Netizens had a good laugh after reading the book and have shared their responses. While one said, “Your son is a legend,” another said, “This was the highlight of my day. Your son is a talent. The plot twists.” One user wrote, “That has made me proper chuckle! How old is your son?” and another tweeted, “Definite Hollywood blockbuster potential.”

Here are some of the tweets.

What did you think of the little tale? Tell us in the comments below.

