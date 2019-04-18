Toggle Menu
Video: Man seriously injured as he tries to stroke caged lion

The lodge denied taking responsibility for the incident as there were warning signs everywhere. "Nortje stuck his hand through the electric fence to touch the lions and was bitten."

A video of the event, which was shot by Nortje’s wife, was shared on Twitter by user @ali_naka after which it went viral.

A man in South Africa was seriously injured after he stuck his hand in a lion’s cage to pet the animal. Identified as Pieter Nortje, the 55-year-old was taking a guided tour with his wife to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary at Tikwe River Lodge when the incident occurred, the Daily Mail reported. A video of the event, which was shot by Nortje’s wife, was shared on Twitter by user @ali_naka.

Captioned, “They never learn,” the viral clip shows Nortje petting the animal by putting his hand through the cage while his wife Ilze captured the scene. However, as he strokes the male lion, a young lioness approaches the fence and when Nortje tries to pet her, she grabs his arm, reported the news website.

Watch the video here:

A spokesman of the lodge told the news website that they have been running the lion enclosure tour for six years and no such incident has happened before. They denied taking responsibility for the incident as there were warning signs everywhere. “Nortje stuck his hand through the electric fence to touch the lions and was bitten.”

According to a Netwerk24, the man, who was taken to the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, was in a serious condition and was suffering a septic shock. The video triggered many reactions online, with some criticising the man for his actions.

