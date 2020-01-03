Video of man urinating in airport’s waiting area goes viral

The man was spotted sitting down waiting for his flight in an unnamed airport. The man was spotted sitting down waiting for his flight in an unnamed airport.

In a video that’s going viral online, a man is seen urinating in a passenger lobby at an airport. The shocking video that shows the male passenger urinating while seated in the lobby even as other people sit around him.

A clip of the incident was shared by popular Instagram page Passenger Shaming, which routinely shares shocking behaviour by airline passengers.

The video does not state when and where the incident was recorded and also does not specify if any action was taken against the man. .

Watch the video here:

Many people who viewed the video said they hoped the man was arrested. Some people suggested that the man may have been inebriated while some said he might have a bladder problem. Here are some reactions:

