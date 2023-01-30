scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Man runs across a highway to save woman who lost consciousness while driving. Watch

The man was identified as Adolfo Molina and the incident happened last week on interstate highway 93 in Massachusetts

A hair-raising video showing a man running across a busy highway in the US to save a woman who lost consciousness while driving. The man risked his own life to rescue the woman who was later given medical treatment.

The clip shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter shows a blue car moving through the snow-covered footpath. Meanwhile, on the opposite side, another car is seen halted and a man runs across the road. He reaches near the vehicle and is seen trying to open the door. However, the driver pays no deed and the man continues running along the car.

ALSO READ |Watch: People stop moving car to save driver who fell unconscious

The man was identified as Adolfo Molina and the incident happened last week on interstate highway 93 in Massachusetts. Good News Correspondent said in the comments section that police arrived shortly to stop the car and the woman was given medical treatment.

“Adolfo Molina noticed a car that veered off the road after the driver lost consciousness last week on Rt 93 in MA. He instinctively ran across lanes, risking his life, to try and save her and avoid a bigger disaster,” read the caption of the clip. “Police were able to arrive shortly to stop the car and get her immediate medical attention,” Good News Correspondent said in the comments section.

Molina has been hailed online as a hero for his efforts. A user commented, “i love it, what a heroic effort.” Another user wrote, “What an amazing human.” A third user commented, “I live in Boston how did I not hear about this hero?! Also how could all those other people just keep driving?! Adolfo is a true hero!”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:13 IST
