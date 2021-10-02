US man says squirrel hid 42 gallons of walnuts under hood of his car

Squirrels are well known for stashing food when the weather starts to get chilly. But one little red squirrel in the US seems to have gone overboard as it reportedly chose a man’s truck to store over 40 gallons of walnuts.

When Bill Fischer, a resident of Fargo in North Dakota, checked his parked pickup truck after returning home from a four-day trip, he had a surprise in store for him. When he opened the hood, he discovered scores of walnuts in every nook and corner around the engine!

Advertising the ‘naturally grown’, ‘all hand (paw) picked by a squirrel’, he asked interested people to drop by to collect them. “Hurry as these may have a limited availability as l hear the hard working furry tree dweller might be retiring soon do to health reasons!” he joked.

He also shared images of his pet dog trying to shoo away the intruders candidly, adding that the squirrel “is dealing with a caustic work environment due to a relentless micromanaging supervisor of the canine type.”

Talking to Insider, Fischer said that the hardworking rodent has been using his Chevrolet Avalanche since 2013 to stash walnuts in its hood for every two years. But this season’s collection of walnuts was by far the biggest.

Fischer had earlier shared a maths conversion quiz for his friends on Facebook to show off this year’s collection. “How many bushels can one red squirrel pick and store in 4 days?” he asked, showing big 5 gallon buckets loaded with the nuts.

Although the amount might seem huge for one tiny squirrel, the man believed it is a repeat offender every season. Wildlife ecologist Jaclyn Alipert was in agreement. Alipert told Insider, “It’s very possible that this particular squirrel considers Bill Fischer’s truck to be part of its territory.”

According to The Washington Post, Fischer even tried to offer another vehicle of his to the squirrel but the animal never accepted that for its walnut storage purposes. “I’ve got other vehicles that sit very close to that tree, and it’s always my truck,” he said.

Even after he tried taking the car away from the source tree, the squirrel always finds it. “I’ve even parked purposely out on the street, as far away as I can from the walnut tree/ and they still go find the Avalanche and hide them in there,” he further told The Washington Post.