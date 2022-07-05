scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
‘One in two million’: US man returns rare blue lobster to sea

Blue lobsters are rare and they are often released back into the water when they are caught.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 1:06:08 pm
Rare blue lobster found, rare blue lobster, one in two million blue lobster, rare sea species blue lobster, Indian ExpressA lobster can live up to 50 years.

The deep blue sea is full of mysteries and undiscovered marine species and at times people accidentally catch a glimpse of rare creatures.

Something similar happened to Lars-Johan Larsson, a Portland resident, when he caught a rare blue lobster earlier this month.

ALSO READ |Bizarre barreleye fish with transparent head spotted in deep sea, watch

While sharing a picture of the shiny blue lobster, Larsson, who goes by the Twitter handle @LarsJohanL, wrote, “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million.”

His tweet soon went viral with over five lakh likes and over 40,000 retweets.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “I was “today years old” when I discovered blue lobsters”. Another person wrote, “Caught a blue one in the summer of 1993 in the Long Island Sound. We donated it to an aquarium so it would live a veryyyyy long life. . It was so beautiful to look at.”

Most lobsters are of muddied brown or dull red colour but according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, a blue lobster is very rare and the chances of finding one are one in two million. Blue lobsters get their rare colour due to a genetic defect which creates an abundance of a protein that creates blue colour on their shell.

Since blue lobsters are very rare, people often put them back into the sea so that their population is not endangered.

