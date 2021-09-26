scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
‘Un-bee-lievable’: Man returns after shopping to find a fresh beehive in his jeep

In a bizarre incident, a man in Sydney was left stunned after he found that bees had built a hive inside his vehicle in a span of ten minutes when he had stepped into a store.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 1:31:38 pm
bees in car, swarm of bees in car, Sydney man car bees, man return from shopping bees in car, bizarre news, odd news, viral news, indian expressLuckily, a local beekeeper was passing by the area who offered to help him by taking away the insects.

Running errands can be pretty mundane. Grocery shopping, however, turned into an adventure for a man in Australia when his car was taken over by bees.

Rizwan Khan returned to his jeep just 10 minutes after he went inside a store at Haldon Street in Lakemba, Sydney to pick up a few things. But to his surprise, a swarm of bees had not only got inside the vehicle, they appeared to have settled snugly in a corner of the door frame by the driver’s seat.

Amused by how quickly things unfolded, he took a video to show the insects creating a buzz inside. “A very happy spring! Not a big fan of honey but the Love I received,” he wrote using bee emojis to share the scenes from inside his vehicle.

“I returned to the car and I had people around the car with their cameras on and bees inside the car,” Khan told 9News. “Maybe they liked my Jeep, you know?” he quipped.

As the insects had settled on the doorframe beside the driver’s seat, it didn’t appear easy for Khan to get in.

Luckily, a local beekeeper noticed the commotion and offered to help. “This old man came up to me [and said] ‘do you want to give it to me?'” Khan was quoted by Mirror. He gladly accepted the offer, telling him: “You can take them all”.

The young man shared another video showing the experienced apiarist – whom he said was a “lifesaver” – scooping off the bees into a box with his bare hands.

As one of his friends joked that at least he got “free honey” as a result of the unexpected situation, Khan admitted that his rescuer had indeed offered him some.

However, he’s mostly just relieved that the bees are gone and has vowed to keep his vehicle’s windows shut from now.

