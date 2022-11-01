Man returns book from grandfather’s collection to UK library, 84 years overdue

If you were fond of reading in childhood, then you must have been a member of a library. Usually, when we borrow a lot of books, we miss the deadline to return them. Sometimes people don’t return books for many months or even a year but this library in UK’s Coventry city received a book more than 84 years after it was overdue.

Earlsdon Carnegie Library took to Instagram to share how they were returned a copy of the book Red Deer by Richard Jefferies a mere 84 years and two weeks overdue. Paddy Riordan returned the book from his grandfather’s collection and kindly donated the fine totalling £18.27 (Rs 1,737 approximately). The fine was calculated at the then rate of 1d per week.

Also Read | ‘Antique’ book returned to library after 50 years

The library even shared a photograph of the man’s grandfather Capt. William Harrison with a note written by his grandson. “Settlement of my grandfather’s library fine. Should have been returned by 4/10/1938,” he wrote.

Capt. William Harrison is pictured with his daughter who was a child back then. Harrison died in 1957 while his daughter passed away recently. The book was overdue for a whopping 30,695 days, says the library card.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earlsdon Carnegie Library (@earlsdoncommunitylibrary)

“A moment in history. How wonderful,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s great news. You must treasure that book at the library,” said another.

The book Red Deer was originally published in 1883. Richard Jefferies was an English writer noted for his depiction of English rural life in books of natural history and novels.