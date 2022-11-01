scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Man returns book from grandfather’s collection to UK library, 84 years overdue

Earlsdon Carnegie Library in Coventry took to Instagram to share how they were returned a copy of the book Red Deer by Richard Jefferies ‘a mere 84 years and two weeks overdue’.

Paddy Riordan returned the book from his grandfather's collection and kindly donated the fine totalling £18.27.

If you were fond of reading in childhood, then you must have been a member of a library. Usually, when we borrow a lot of books, we miss the deadline to return them. Sometimes people don’t return books for many months or even a year but this library in UK’s Coventry city received a book more than 84 years after it was overdue.

Earlsdon Carnegie Library took to Instagram to share how they were returned a copy of the book Red Deer by Richard Jefferies a mere 84 years and two weeks overdue. Paddy Riordan returned the book from his grandfather’s collection and kindly donated the fine totalling £18.27 (Rs 1,737 approximately). The fine was calculated at the then rate of 1d per week.

The library even shared a photograph of the man’s grandfather Capt. William Harrison with a note written by his grandson. “Settlement of my grandfather’s library fine. Should have been returned by 4/10/1938,” he wrote.

Capt. William Harrison is pictured with his daughter who was a child back then. Harrison died in 1957 while his daughter passed away recently. The book was overdue for a whopping 30,695 days, says the library card.

“A moment in history. How wonderful,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s great news. You must treasure that book at the library,” said another.

The book Red Deer was originally published in 1883. Richard Jefferies was an English writer noted for his depiction of English rural life in books of natural history and novels.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:47:54 am
