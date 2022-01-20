Man reports wife for theft after she admits to crime in her sleep

While nothing compares to the comfort of sleeping in one’s own bed, it literally turned into a nightmare for a UK woman. She was reported by her husband to the police after he heard her confessing to committing a crime in her sleep.

Ruth Fort, a caregiver, stole thousands from an ailing woman she was looking after. Although there was no way of knowing about the theft she committed, she was caught by her husband, Antony Fort, as he heard her talking in her sleep.

After finding out that his spouse took more than £7,000 from the wheelchair-bound woman she was meant to be looking after in a care home, the upright man straight went to the police to report the crime.

The unusual case came to light when the 47-year-old offender appeared before Liverpool Crown Court last week, and it soon hit headlines.

She appeared after breaching the “suspended jail sentence by twice not attending drug rehabilitation sessions and had also missed a meeting with her probation officer,” Mirror reported. The judge warned she could face jail time if she breaches her bail conditions again.

Antony grew suspicious after his wife “began splurging cash on a family holiday to Mexico,” Liverpool Echo reported. About a month later, his doubts were confirmed when he woke up to find his wife talking in her sleep and saw a debit card belonging to the care home resident in her purse.

The father-of-three said that although he had a gut feeling, the revelation was “heartbreaking”. “I loved Ruth deeply, but I could not ignore what she had done. It was abhorrent to me that she could steal from a vulnerable person and I had to report her,” LadBible quoted the 61-year-old man as saying.

As the judge praised Antony he also said he has been subjected to humiliation and embarrassment after their story reached the press.