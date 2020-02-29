Follow Us:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Must Read

Man released from coronavirus quarantine can’t stop coughing on Live TV, video goes viral

The man, however, assured the TV anchors that he had been tested negative twice for the coronavirus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 29, 2020 4:28:00 pm
coronavirus, covid 19, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus quarantine, man cough fox news, coronavirus survivor cough on air, viral videos, indian express, The family was put in isolation and was just released from the quarantine facility, however, seeing them cough on air, people were scared. (Source: Fox News/ Twitter)

An American man, who was quarantined after contracting the coronavirus from China’s Wuhan, has raised eyebrows after he started coughing uncontrollably during a television interview. Flanked by his three-year-old daughter Annabelle, the Pennsylvania man appeared on Fox News to share their experience of being put in an isolation centre in San Diego.

FOLLOW | CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LIVE UPDATES

Frank Wucinski began to cough enough to need water during the interview, although he said: “Physically we’re great”. The video clip has gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, Wucinski’s father-in-law had died in China from COVID-19 infection, and the family was placed in isolation after they attended a memorial service in Wuhan. He, however, assured the TV anchors that he had been tested negative twice for the virus. He paused to drink from his daughter’s water bottle, which she puts back in her mouth after he took a sip. “The cough, probably just nerves,” Wucinski added.

The deadly novel coronavirus has left more than 2,800 people dead in China and slowly spreading across the globe. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and frequent hand washing and not sharing things like water bottles which may pass on the virus.

People freaked out on Twitter after seeing the father and daughter drinking water from the same bottle. Below are some reactions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 29: Latest News

Advertisement