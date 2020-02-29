Man released from coronavirus quarantine can’t stop coughing on Live TV, video goes viral

The family was put in isolation and was just released from the quarantine facility, however, seeing them cough on air, people were scared. (Source: Fox News/ Twitter) The family was put in isolation and was just released from the quarantine facility, however, seeing them cough on air, people were scared. (Source: Fox News/ Twitter)

An American man, who was quarantined after contracting the coronavirus from China’s Wuhan, has raised eyebrows after he started coughing uncontrollably during a television interview. Flanked by his three-year-old daughter Annabelle, the Pennsylvania man appeared on Fox News to share their experience of being put in an isolation centre in San Diego.

Frank Wucinski began to cough enough to need water during the interview, although he said: “Physically we’re great”. The video clip has gone viral online.

Fox News just interviewed a Pennsylvania man who went through the coronavirus quarantine process — but he couldn’t stop coughing during the interview 😳 pic.twitter.com/kzoIYQM8x6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020

According to reports, Wucinski’s father-in-law had died in China from COVID-19 infection, and the family was placed in isolation after they attended a memorial service in Wuhan. He, however, assured the TV anchors that he had been tested negative twice for the virus. He paused to drink from his daughter’s water bottle, which she puts back in her mouth after he took a sip. “The cough, probably just nerves,” Wucinski added.

The deadly novel coronavirus has left more than 2,800 people dead in China and slowly spreading across the globe. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended avoiding touching your face, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and frequent hand washing and not sharing things like water bottles which may pass on the virus.

People freaked out on Twitter after seeing the father and daughter drinking water from the same bottle. Below are some reactions.

Good luck to the next person who gets hooked up to that mic he just coughed all over 😬 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 29, 2020

These deleted scenes from IDIOCRACY are hilarious… wait… WHAT??? NO WAY. THIS CAN’T BE REAL? https://t.co/b6ZsprukIQ — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) February 28, 2020

SOMEONE FIND THIS MAN AND PUT HIM BACK IN QUARANTINE NOW https://t.co/qf57Hjbkpt — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 28, 2020

Ok, this is worse than I thought it would be. He shares the water bottle with his daughter? Wut? Please tell me this is some reverse psy-ops. Because I want to disinfect my phone screen after watching this. https://t.co/b5R9JMCKzR — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 28, 2020

this literally feels like an SNL skit ::coughs:: it is contagious, but the death rate is pretty low ::coughs::, ::drinks his daughters water and then gives it back to her to drink::, they said yea im fine https://t.co/q1YmP61v5p — Satyan Gajwani (@satyan) February 28, 2020

This is like one of those first-act scenes in a dystopian sci-fi film, showing us when it all began https://t.co/dmm001Gxt2 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 28, 2020

Omg he coughs on his hand and immediately touches his kids hand which will inevitably end up in her mouth 😬 seriously how do adults not know how to cough into their elbow — Kia 🧢 ❄️ (@Kia_thecar) February 28, 2020

WTF! This guy is coughing non stop, touching his daughters water bottle then drinking from it & giving to back to her so that she can continue drinking. Only on @FoxNews — JAS16AZ (@JAS16AZ) February 28, 2020

This really makes me mad. He just spread it to his kid. Sharing water with her coughing like that!! Father of the year I see!! — Rosanne 🐩🐩🐩 (@RosanneR429) February 28, 2020

when he grabs his daughter’s water bottle and gives it right back to her was like a scene right out of Outbreak. — 🦠we need M4A to stop pandemics🦠 (@Wallzers) February 28, 2020

