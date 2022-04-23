Man recreates Netflix intro using just yarn, OTT platform calls it ‘amazing’

If you love to ‘Netflix and chill’, chances are you’ve come across the streaming platform’s intro many times. Now, someone is taking social media by storm by recreating the iconic indent using just woollen yarns worth $30. Video of the recreation has gone viral, impressing the OTT platform as well as the netizens online.

Netflix’s intro montage that is accompanied by a ‘tadum’ sound is seen in all its original series and films and it’s hard to miss it. In case you haven’t noticed, the N logo in dark red soon disintegrates into an array of colours, ranging from blue to yellow.

Now, Kevin Parry, a stop-motion artist suddenly had the urge to recreate it using yarns of various hues. The uncanny resemblance to the original intro, wowed all online, with the short video shared on Twitter amassing more than 7 million views.

I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn pic.twitter.com/dhi6Y5wSTE — Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) April 21, 2022

In a longer version posted on YouTube, Parry showed the tedious process to show how he masterfully arrived at the end result. The process which displayed skills and Parry’s attention to detail blew away people’s minds.

Video shows Parry carefully making a few ‘N’ by hand, painstakingly sticking yarn of red and maroon on a cardboard cutout. “For no reason at all, I took on the challenge of recreating the Netflix ‘tadum’ intro with YARN! Why? Because I love stop-motion and challenging myself,” he is heard in the video.

After spending three days constructing various elements to execute his plans, the results were nothing but spectacular. So much so that Netflix too commented on Parry’s post saying, “This is AMAZING”.

this is AMAZING — Netflix (@netflix) April 21, 2022

While many commenting on the video suggested Netflix use the intro for any of its series, others are simply highly impressed by Parry’s creativity and dedication.